'Jeremiah your time is up!!': The Summer I Turned Pretty fandom is NOT OKAY after Belly-Conrad's steamy moment

If you thought a tween love triangle couldn't possibly keep you restless and up all night, just refer to the very successful round of teen dramas that have defined generations' pop culture. Also just get on The Summer I Turned Pretty bandwagon if you're not already holding on for dear life. It'll give you all the thrills and chills you're probably craving IRL. Add to this the fact that the makers have made sure the fandom is half-passed out waiting for an episode per week to trickle in, instead of a deeply gratifying binge watch session and you have yourselves a masterpiece, even if the Oscar-sycophants clan don't see the slightest point of such trash tv. The Summer I Turned Pretty Fans are NOT OKAY and neither will Jeremiah Fisher be(Photos: X)

The sixth episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty's third and final season aired on Wednesday this week and for anybody who thinks the show is trash television, just know the last ten minutes made sure the series entered smut category — and nobody is complaining (but they are all dry heaving). The seething chemistry between Lola Tung's Belly and Christopher Briney's Conrad needs no introduction but add to that the forbidden fruit angle with a casual 4-year spell of yearning on the latter's part, and what we have here is a train wreck everybody is rooting for with all they have.

There was no kiss and barely much of physicality. But the bathroom lighting and Conrad's messy wet hair were paid actors. Lola and Chris' eyes did the rest dancing perfectly to Taylor Swift's False God whispering in the background, laced with Belly's heartbeat. That's it. Safe to say the fandom is DECEASED and the comment sections are proof.

"JEREMIAH FISHER YOUR TIME IS UP, YOU'RE DONE! WELCOME HOME BELLYCONRAD CHEATERS!", "the SLUTTIEST thing a man can do ", "M BACK TO SAYING F**K THE WEEKLY EPISODES I NEED EPISODE 7 NOWWWWWWWWWWW", "the heartbeats, the tension, belly almost kissing conrad, belly then clutching her chest… oh i am UNWELL", "I just fell to my knees" and "i could never be an actress, i’d leave that set asking what we are" sum up the vibe.

How this fandom will make it to next Wednesday we don't know — but we promise to keep you updated.