The wedding looked like a dream wonderland: Bhuvann Ponnannaa

Long-time sweethearts, actors Bhuvann Ponnannaa and Harshika Poonacha, tied the knot on August 24 in a traditional Kodava ceremony in Coorg. Since the big day, the couple has been on the move, shares Ponnannaa. “We are in the USA right now, before which we were in Mexico. We had to rush to the States immediately after our wedding because our friend was getting married. Since the night of our wedding, we have been country-hopping and are yet to complete all the rituals, so our parents are mad at us!” he quips. Actors Bhuvann Ponnnannaa and Harshika Poonacha at their wedding in Coorg on August 24(Instagram)

Talking about the wedding, Ponnannaa recalls the stress that came with planning out the big day. “We got really held up in the last-moment invites as well, so there was literally no time to plan. Our parents and a couple of our friends took up various responsibilities leading to the big day,” he shares, adding that the completion of the construction of his farmhouse in Coorg also had him stressed. “The interiors of our new apartment in Bengaluru were also being done and I was trying to get our new car delivered before the wedding. Along with that, we were trying to manage our work,” the actor exclaims.

Ask him how it was on the big day itself, and the Randhawa (2019) actor tells us, “I reached Coorg from Bengaluru at 7am. I checked all the venue arrangements and by the time I wanted to get some sleep, the festivities had started. So, I meditated for a bit and left. When I reached the venue and saw the whole place all decked up, like a dream wonderland, it made all the hard work just so worth it.”

Telling us about the traditional Kodava-style wedding, the 33-year-old says, “Kodava weddings are very unique, so we could not plan too many extra functions because there already were a lot of rituals to complete from morning until midnight. But we were very particular about the food — it had to be traditional along with a couple of our favourites, like fresh mango curry in jaggery sauce, mutton keema, ghee ragi dosa, noolputtu and koli curry, Coorg-style liver fry, chicken ghee roast and mutton biryani!”

Looking forward to married life, Ponnannaa says nothing much is expected to change in the couple’s equation. “But of course we will work harder together for ourselves. Harshika is also going to be the producer for my next film,” the actor says, adding they are yet to decide on their honeymoon.

