Thinkistan actor Rashmi Somvanshi wishes to reach a larger audience with her projects

“I had started as an actor with the film G Kutta Se (2015) and signed a couple of films which were timely wrapped but still couldn’t find their way to the screen. One of them even had Hansal (Mehta; filmmaker) sir as a creative producer but it’s still awaiting release. The project that I still feel for was a film called Kathputli that fell prey to lack of resources and finances. But I can’t sit back and cry over misses, so I decided to hop the wagon and be part of the process of shaping a story into a film and that’s how I explored writing, direction and production,” says the National Award-winning film Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti (2019) actor.

Somvanshi has projects like Billion Colour Story (2016), Bin Kuch Kahe (2017) and Thinkistan (2019) to her credit but she feels popularity evaded her as an actor. “I don’t know why recognition and popularity were left behind in the due process. I have done so much work — be it as an actor where I also played lead or behind the camera — but couldn’t find that placing in the industry. But, as they say, it’s never too late so I am trying to take my work to a larger audience.”

The UPite, who has been creative producer for the film Siya (2022), is glad about another project that she produced and acted in.

Somvanshi shares, “Finally, I am getting some space on the stage. Siya is very close to me as I was associated with the subject and it was shot in Pratapgarh, my native place. It was there that the story and process of my film Tamso took off. Recently, it premiered at Fantastic Fest in the USA, and I was full of gratitude that finally things are showing up. Soon, I will be producing more films and acting for other production houses, as acting in one’s own projects is too draining.”

