Tikku Talsania has done 4 projects after suffering from brain stroke in January: 'I am where I am, back in the saddle'

Actor Tikku Talsania, who suffered from a brain stroke in January, earlier this year is back to acting. And not just back to acting, the actor informs us that since his recovery, he has been part of four projects this far. Tikku Talsania will soon be seen in Gujarati film Jai Mata Ji Let's Rock

“I am grateful to the people, my friends and family, who got me to the hospital in time. Thanks to the doctors, who took extreme care of me. Somebody up there likes me and ofcourse my people who love me and have prayed for me. I was surrounded by my loved ones who took extreme care of me and made sure I was able to get back,” he says.

For the unversed, Tikku, known for his roles in films such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991), Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1993), and Ishq (1997), was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai in Januray earlier this year. While initial reports claimed that he suffered a heart attack, his wife, Deepti Talsania, had clarified that it was a brain stroke. “He suffered a brain stroke, not a heart attack. He had gone to attend a film screening and started feeling unwell. He was immediately admitted to the hospital,” Deepti had said in an interview.

Almost four months after that incident Tikku insists, he is healthy and has come back to work already. “I am absolutely okay now. I have done about four movies after I got out of the hospital.. I am where I am, back in the saddle. I am just happy that I am back to doing what I love,” adds Tiku who will be soon seen in the Gujarati Film Jai Mata Ji Let’s Rock.

“I really liked the script of the film and the director’s vision, which is why I said yes to it. The character, I mean my character was really interesting and it is a comedy, so I thought it was a good script,” he says.

He has been in the industry for more than 3 decades now, with over 200 titles in both film and TV to his name, and yet, despite the recent health scare, Tiku insists he still ‘loves to act’.

“As long as the script is good and I enjoy the role I am given, I will be a part of the project. Somewhere down the line, the character clicks, and it feels like ‘ this character is meant for me and you do that role,” he concludes.