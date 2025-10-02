‘A mission impossible wedding?’: Rumours of Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas’ wild space and sky nuptials has fans gripped

The rumoured couple's relationship got an unofficial public nod when they were seen holding hands during a getaway to Vermont earlier in the year.

Now while Hollywood has been stealthily moving towards the lavish-but-low-key era of weddings, we can always, ALWAYS count on Tom to give us a larger than life moment to gasp about. And this time around, it’s probably going to be his fourth trot down the aisle.

Tom Cruise seems to be ready and raring for his fourth set of ‘I do’s’ — and John Wick: Ballerina alum Ana de Armas seems to have been locked down as the lucky lady.

Now if a Radar Online report is to be believed, Tom is ready to go all in with an exchange of vows. “He just knows enough to hide it or risk being judged. That being said, when they do get married, Tom isn't going to hold back”, shared the source based report, also comparing his infatuation with Ana to be as intense as it was with third wife Katie Holmes (remember the infamous couch jump on Oprah?).

As for the wedding, rumours of it sound like a fever dream right out of an adrenaline junkie's diary of dreams. The first couple to get married in space? Or to say ‘I do’ mid-air? Well sign Tom and Anna up! The report shared, “Tom is already thinking on a larger-than-life scale. He's obsessed with space travel, so the idea of being the first couple to ever marry in outer space excites him”.

The actor, 63, clearly seems to be feeling the love for his 26 years younger partner!

It’s worth mentioning here that prior to what is sounding a lot like his fourth marriage in the making, Tom was married to actors Mimi Rogers for 6 years, immediately followed by Nicole Kidman (who is incidentally going through her divorce with Keith Urban) for just over a decade. Tom fell hard again a few years later, marrying Katie Holmes back in 2006, their marriage lasting till 2012.

Ana on the other hand was married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet between 2011 and 2013. Several years later, she started a serious romance with actor Ben Affleck, who eventually moved on and married former flame Jennifer Lopez — also now divorced.

What’s your take on Tom and Anna’s otherworldly marriage plans?