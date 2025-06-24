‘Top Gun ka cheap copy’: Hania Aamir's Pakistani film Parwaaz Hai Junoon trolled for mirroring Tom Cruise cult classic

Who needs original content, when you can use inspiration to create something that already kind of exists? A resurfaced trailer from the 2018 Pakistani film Parwaaz Hai Junoon is baffling the internet, and netizens can't stop comparing it to something suspiciously familiar! Hania Aamir and Tom Cruise

The movie stars some of Pak’s most loved names, including Hamza Abbasi, Ahad Raza Mir and Hania Aamir, who recently found herself in the middle of a controversy. The young actor was all set to make her Bollywood debut with Diljit Dosanjh’s already delayed film. Sardaar Ji 3, the trailer for which was released on Sunday. But following tensions after the Pahalgam attacks and Operation Sindoor, the casting has faced immense backlash, and this third instalment in the Sardaar Ji franchise will only be releasing theatrically abroad.

Now, what is it about Parwaaz Hai Junoon that has netizens commenting with such frenzy? According to those who have watched the film, and those who have simply glanced at the trailer, Parwaaz Hai Junoon seems to have a lot of similarities to another very popular fighter jet narrative, one with a huge cult following. “Top Gun's cheap copy = Top Katta,” read one comment on X.

Tom Cruise's Top Gun, which released in 1986, was a cultural reset for military fanatics. The film sensationalised the American military, and made serving in the Air Force look hot, hot, hot. It is only an assumption that this is the same thing Pakistan was trying to do with Parwaaz Hai Junoon, but the unconvincing VFX as well as many shot-for-shot remake scenes had netizens rolling on the floor. “This can’t be a movie had to be satire," read a comment on X. One more comment said, “I think I watched it in Emirates flight sometime back or let’s say tried to watch but the screenplay as expected was so poor and utterly predictable story so just stopped it in about 15 mins or so..” One more comment asked, ‘Where can I watch this movie. Been long haven't watched a comedy movie.”

Many also drew comparisons to Hrithik Roshan’s hit 2024 military film Fighter, and even if the connection is a bit of a stretch, the sentiment was clear. “Bhai ye Top Gun ki nahi Fighter ki cheap copy hai!” said one user. “Fighter in 144p,” quipped another. One more comment read, “Fighter movie ki copy but in Pakistan version.” Whether it’s a coincidence or a straight-up copy job, Parwaaz Hai Junoon has landed itself back in the spotlight. What do you think?