As VIROSH get married, throwback to when Rashmika Mandanna said she was scared of Vijay Deverakonda on set

In the glow of Udaipur’s Aravalli hills, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to start their forever. The couple, who confirmed their seven-year-long relationship on Sunday, announced their wedding in a heartfelt note to fans, calling it The Wedding of VIROSH, a name inspired by their fan-given ship tag. Hours later, the duo was spotted in Rajasthan, where their pre- wedding festivities began, giving fans a glimpse of the fairytale unfolding.

From fear to friendship Their story began on the sets of Geetha Govindam in 2017. Rashmika, then new to the Telugu industry, found Vijay intimidating — a lingering echo of his Arjun Reddy persona. In an interview with The News Minute, she admitted, “I was scared when I first shot with him as I’m scared of new people. But then, Vijay is a very chill fellow and I found it easy to work with him.”

Their first on-screen kiss, Rashmika’s first ever, was another moment of vulnerability. “For me, a kiss and all is a very personal thing. It is a very intimate thing. Two hundred people were watching, and I was like, how? But I think Vijay was feeling the same,” she said, recalling how awkward yet honest the moment was.

The ‘just friends’ phase that fooled no one By 2019, when Dear Comrade released, their chemistry had deepened into something that couldn’t be masked by denials. They continued to insist they were good friends, but their quotes told another story. Rashmika began calling Vijay her safe haven saying, “He is the person who has seen me at my worst and helped me through it.” Furthermore, Vijay, known for his privacy, let his guard down on Koffee with Karan in 2022. “Rashmika is a darling and I am really fond of her… a bond gets created when you share so much through films,” he said.

Their dynamic took a playful turn during a 2023 promotional event for Animal, when Rashmika called Vijay on live TV. His casual “What’s up, re?” and her uncontrollable blush made headlines. Even co-star Ranbir Kapoor teased her, saying, “So much natural blush came.”

Love, healing and home In 2025, Rashmika, while promoting The Girlfriend, spoke of a partner who healed her from a pain he did not cause. She didn’t name Vijay, but she didn’t need to. “Luckily, I have a partner who has healed me from a pain he did not cause… he holds the same importance in my life as this film does,” she said to anchor Shoma.

Vijay too, couldn’t help but publicly express admiration. At The Girlfriend success meet, he told her, “One day the world will see you for who you are… you are an amazing woman.” Rashmika replied with warmth, “I hope everyone has a Vijay Deverakonda in their life. It’s a blessing.”