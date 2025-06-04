Travis Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift owning her masters: ‘It’s finally hers'

American football player Travis Kelce is showing his support for girlfriend singer Taylor Swift’s major career milestone. In the teaser for an upcoming episode of his New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star is seen enjoying Taylor’s hit song I Knew You Were Trouble from her album Red. The moment unfolded as guest Shaquille O’Neal played the song from his phone, prompting both Travis and his brother/co-host Jason Kelce to break into an impromptu dance session. HT Image

“That’s my favorite song in the world, brother, I love it,” said the 53-year-old NBA legend, receiving cheers from the Kelce siblings.

Travis then chimed in with a nod to Swift’s latest achievement: “Shout out to Tay Tay. Just got that song back, too. Just bought all her music back so it’s finally hers, man, I appreciate that, dog. Love you, big Diesel.”

The 14-time Grammy winner recently reacquired the rights to her original master recordings, finalising a deal with Shamrock Capital—six years after the catalog had initially been sold to music executive Scooter Braun.

Taking to Instagram, Taylor revealed the news to her fans, posting a handwritten letter on her official website.

"Hi. I'm trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow," she wrote. "A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell you this news. All the times I was thiiiiiiiiiiiiis close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled then yanked away. But that's all in the past now," she added.

According to the letter, Taylor now owns the masters for her first six albums. She noted that her self-titled debut from 2006 has been fully re-recorded, and only a small portion of Reputation remains to be redone.

"Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about. But if it happens, it won't be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now," she added.