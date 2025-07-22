True Beauty's Cha Eun-Woo chops off his hair ahead of military enlistment; fans are not okay

Cha Eun-Woo is officially in his military era. The beloved True Beauty and Gangnam Beauty actor-singer is just days away from his mandatory enlistment, and he’s already embracing the transition — one buzzcut at a time. On July 21, Eun-Woo shared a series of bittersweet moments with fans: a goodbye cake, a visit to the salon, and the moment his iconic hair was chopped off. True Beauty's Cha Eun-Woo chops off his hair

Even with the cropped cut, fans couldn’t get over how good he looked. One user summed it up: “Even with shorter hair and ready for military, his face card is truly insane — the most beautiful Korean man.” Another simply screamed, “THE HAIR IM@SOBBING.” Among the clicks was a close-up of his fallen strands, his signature shy smile still intact, and a military-standard haircut that somehow made him look even more charismatic. Fans flooded the comments: “He is preparing us for his enlistment,” “Hotter in his short hair debut,” and “Military enlistment already?! OMG.”

Eun-Woo, 28, is slated to join the Army Military Band on July 28. As a parting gift, he held a fan meeting titled THE ROYAL on July 12, where he emotionally thanked his fandom: “I wanted to make you smile and leave you with fun, happy memories. Thanks to all of you, I’ll go and come back healthy and happy. Let’s definitely meet again.”

And with that, Korea’s “face genius” has officially entered the countdown. The hair may be gone, but the heartthrob status? Still very much intact.