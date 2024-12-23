Shalini Passi and Darshan's unexpected Christmas duet leaves confused fans saying, ‘It’s not supposed to sound great!'

Shalini Passi is back on Netflix, but this time, she’s teaming up with Lord Darshan for an unexpected Christmas duet that’s leaving netizens scratching their heads. In a collaboration no one saw coming, the two internet stars — who usually exist in completely different online worlds — have joined forces for a catchy Christmas song. Shalini, famous for her unconventional nuske and her role in Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives, rocked a festive glittery blue jumpsuit with a high ponytail while Darshan, known for his auto-tuned covers of pop hits looked particularly sharp in a metallic tuxedo. Now it's hard to tell if the video attempts at a Dhinchak Pooja genre revival or if it's a genuine festive tribute, but one thing’s for sure: the internet has a lot to say about it! Shalini Passi and Darshan in their new duet

Netizens couldn’t help but share their amusement over this unexpected and quirky pairing. “Gonna tell my kids this was Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga,” one Instagram user joked, while another chimed in with, “Wait what... The collab of 2024😍😂😂😂.” Yet another commenter couldn’t resist pointing out, “We got Lord Darshan x Netflix before GTA 6😮🔥.” Clearly, the combination of Shalini Passi and Darshan had everyone talking, but while many were fixated on the singers themselves, there were also plenty of comments digging into the overall theme and meaning of the song.

"Morning Affirmations!!!” one Instagram user quipped, while another said, “Skincare routine unlocked.” As if that wasn’t enough, netizens seemed just as confused by the genre of the music, with several expressing bewilderment over what style it actually belonged to. “After Dhinchak Pooja we now have WTF Shalini,” one Reddit user joked, while another mused, “Why does this sound like a Bhojpuri song?” The commentary kept coming, with someone else commenting, “Everyone wants to be a singer these days,” and another person responding with, “It’s not supposed to sound great,” leaving no shortage of opinions on the strange new release.

In the end, it seems like Shalini Passi and Lord Darshan’s unexpected duet has left the internet both baffled and grudgingly amused. The only question remains — is it a holiday hit or a hilariously confusing moment in pop culture?