Upasana introduces the world to Klin Kaara's namesake and birthday twin — a baby tigress!

Klin Kaara turns 2 today! Meet Klin Kaara's birthday twin and namesake: A tiger cub!(Photos: Instagram/upasanakaminenikonidela)

To mark the special occasion, mummy Upasana Kamineni Konidela, took to her Instagram handle to make quite the special revelation to fans and well wishers of the family. Sharing a picture of herself and little Klin Kaara, sitting by an enclosure at the Hyderabad Zoo housing a white tiger, Upasana revealed that the majestic little cub in the frame, was actually also named Klin Kaara! Not just this, the tigress is also the little superstar's literal birthday twin. Upasana also shared an older photo of when the cub was even smaller as part of the revelation.

The caption to her post read, "A year ago, she was just a tiny cub. Today, she’s a playful tigress and shares her name with our KlinKaara. Thank you to the Hyderabad Zoo for this lovely gesture. We believe wildlife belongs in the wild, but also support efforts that honour their lives with dignity and care. Here’s to growing up with kindness, courage, and compassion".

Now while Upasana has kickstarted little Klin Kaara's birthday with some one-on-one mummy-baby time, Ram Charan is yet to share a special wish for his daughter. Ram Charan and Upasana only just celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, the duo having tied the knot on June 14, 2012. Well, June is of course a big month for the Konidela clan, given that Klin Kaara's birthday comes in just under a week from the anniversary date!

Coming back to Ram Charan and Klin Kaara, the actor always has his daughter with him whenever he can. The last they were spotted together, was when she confused her father's Madame Tussauds Singapore wax statue for him — an adorable moment for sure.

Prior to that, Klin Kaara had also made her way to the sets of Ram Charan's RC16.

We wish Klin Kaara a very Happy Birthday!