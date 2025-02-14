Valentine's Day 2025| Sanjay Kapoor, Saumya Tandon, Ronit Bose Roy remember their first date

Marking the day of love Valentine's Day today, actors Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, Saumya Tandon, Aishwarya Sakhuja and Mohit Malik go down memory lane as they remember their first dates with their respective spouses. Valentine's Day special: Celebrities remember their first date with spouses

Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor

“The first time I met Maheep was at Maurya Sheraton in Delhi, way back in 1993, at the Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja premiere. We had a party going on, she had gatecrashed it with another friend of her. They knew Dalip Tahil, she had done an ad with him. Both the girls came and I met her. And that led to the first official date, when we went to Bukhara for lunch. I made her have the best possible food available in India. More than me, the food did the trick! The rest is history,” recalls Sanjay Kapoor.

Aishwarya Sakhuja Nag- Rohit Nag

“It’s been a while, but I remember the first date that Rohit and I had. We were both trying to impress each other, so we went to this really fancy fine dining place and in fine dining experience, even 100 gram khana nahi aata. So, we were both looking at each other like ‘wow, this is nice’. And when we got out, we both looked at each other and we realised, it was an unsaid thing, that our tummies were still not full. So, we then went to Juhu chowpaty and picked up imli and ber, the street munchies. I would consider that to be our first date where we took off our shoes and just walked on the beach and filled our tummies with those little snacks that you get on the roadside. Eventually we went to the pav bhaji place and gorged ourselves. It was very special because on the very first date, we kind of showed our true selves to each other and felt comfortable enough to do that,” Aishwarya Sakhuja Nag shares.

Saumya Tandon-Saurabh Devendra Singh

“My husband and I met when I was in college, and he was going through a breakup. We were always in different cities and started seeing each other only after almost two years of knowing one another. For our first date, I was coming from Delhi and he from Pune, and we met at a restaurant in Mumbai. Within 30 minutes of meeting, we fought. So, it was quite an anti-climax. I was quite disappointed and almost crying. When I came back to Delhi and told my father about him, he said ‘don’t worry, men are like that. They mature much later in life and yours seems to be a nice guy’. So that is how actually my first date ended up. We’ve had a very Harry met Sally, kind of a love story,” Saumya Tandon reveals.

Ronit Bose Roy-Neelam Bose Roy

“There was no ‘first date’ type of thing with me and Neelam, hote hote ho gaya sab! But I remember what we spoke about. On that day, she saw me and hsated me. She said ‘insaan kaisa nahi hona chahiye? Ronit Roy jaisa nahi hona chahiye’!She really thought I was not a nice person. And now, we are married, have beautiful children, a beautiful house and family. If that’s not love, then what is?” Ronit Bose Roy asks.

Mohit Malik-Aditi Malik Shirwaikar

"The first date as far as I remember is that it wasn’t a ‘date’. We were coming back from an award night and I stopped the car in front of Haji Ali and I think that was our first date and I asked her out straight away if she will get married to me. And this happened exactly in front of Haji Ali. Then I remember it was April 1 and she was under the impression that I am doing an April Fool’s prank but it was very much true and from the heart and within next few days she was ok with it,” Mohit Malik remembers.