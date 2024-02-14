Valentine's Day Exclusive| Ankita Lokhande Jain- Vicky Jain's joint interview: Nothing can affect our love and marriage

He calls her 'Manku', while she calls him 'Vicku/ Bicka/ Chhotu/ Gola/ Pillu/ Dudu'. Businessman Vicky Jain and actor Ankita Lokhande Jain, ever since they got married in 2021, were seen as a happy couple. Actor Ankita Lokhande Jain and husband, businessman Vicky Jain in an exclusive shoot for HT City.(Bhushan Koyande/ HT)

But their marriage has gone through a lot in the last two months- that too on national television. Their fights, friction, family- everything was out in the open, and created headlines while they were inside the Bigg Boss 17 house recently.

The 'd' word- divorce- too started doing the rounds. But here they are- both of them back to their goofy selves, as they pose for HT City exclusively in their first joint interview after the show got over.

How's life been ever since the show got over, meeting each other after whatever happened?

Vicky: We are relaxing. It takes some time after this show to come back to reality. You feel gratitude when you get to spend time with your family again. We are back to our lives, work.

Ankita: For me it has been a superb journey, with ups and downs. Returning to a normal life feels good with my family and friends. Ghar ka kaam nahi karna padhta, bartan nahi dhone padhte, normal feeling aa rahi hai (laughs)

Your marriage has been questioned a lot over the past two months, due to the constant fights, families getting involved. Fans were shocked seeing what they thought was a 'perfect couple' on the outside. Where's your marriage right now?

Ankita: Perfect couple ki ladaai nahi hoti kya? Vahi perfect couple hota hai

Vicky: (chimes in) I don't totally agree. Another side to your personality comes out on that show. Maybe that side comes out which is not your personality in real life. You lead a life of your choice normally outside, give time to family. Life is very different. That is not real marriage what people saw on the show, this is the real marriage.

Ankita: After coming out, I don't want to watch myself fighting Vicky. We are not like that. Aapne aap ko dekhte ho aise... it's not a healthy feeling.

Vicky: You are a contestant as well, everyone has a different way of seeing things. You see it from your side. We were not conencted to the outside world, so we didn't think about that world. You don't have to worry about (our marriage) Today the feeling is maybe we only want to remember the good things.

Ankita: We have left everything bad inside.

Ankita and Vicky at their lavish Mumbai residence, posing exclusively for HT City.(Bhushan Koyande/ HT)

You might have left it behind, but the world will probably never forget or let you forget whatever happened between you. Ankita said stuff like 'I feel like I am losing my husband', there was chatter about a possible divorce.

Vicky: We met organically and fell in love in life, and a relationship started. There were always mixed views about us since the beginning. Sometimes people like you, sometimes they don't. The good things about love is that when you are in love, things get fine, and people do get to see that too.

Ankita: Jo bhi jhagde huye, usme bhi pyaar hi tha, we were fighting for love. That love never went away. It's okay if people don't see that, we do, it's our bond. We know how connected we are.

Vicky: Public figures live that kind of life, people are here to judge. They have said so many things about our relationship, we feel bad and hurt, it's not true. We are living our wonderful lives together, and people will be a part of that too. Koi nahi chahta do log alag ho jaayein. The bond defines everything. We were so sure that it will not affect us in such a way that we will regret it in life. If it has caused hurt to the families, fans, people who care about us, then it was not right. It wasn't correct for us too. There are changes we should bring in the relationship.

Ankita: Hamara pyaar aur relationship hai aur rahega. But how much words matter, that I have understood now, they need to be used wisely.

What is it you think keeps you two together inspite of everything?

Ankita: We are best friends, Tom and Jerry. Hum masti karte hain, nok jhonk hoti hai. What else will you do in marriage? We will be really bored otherwise. Har couple mein ladaayi hoti hai, koi aisa nahi jiski nahi hoti. Hamara bas TV pe aa gaya, aur kuchh nahi hai. Hum voh couple nahi hain jo 24/7 'baby bubu' karte rahein!

What are your plans for Valentines this year? We hear there's a trip planned...

Vicky: Let it be a surprise. It is important for us to spend that time with each other, away from any judgement for some time.

Have you given any thought to starting a family anytime soon?

Vicky: Yes, we have given that a thought!

Ankita: Abhi toh hum khud bacche hain!