News / Entertainment / TV / Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain steal the show at Bigg Boss 17 reunion party with Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra. Watch

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain steal the show at Bigg Boss 17 reunion party with Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 10, 2024 06:32 AM IST

Apart from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, the bash also saw Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and contestants such as Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar.

Mumbai witnessed a star-studded reunion on Friday night as Bigg Boss 17 contestants gathered for a grand bash. Everyone from contestants Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui and Rinku Dhawan to celebs such as Pooja Bhatt and Arbaaz Khan were in attendance. However, it was actor Ankita Lokhande and businessman-husband Vicky Jain that grabbed attention. Also read: Vicky Jain reunites with Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, Sana Raees Khan as he holds house party after Bigg Boss 17 eviction

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain with wild card Manasvi Mamgai at the Bigg Boss 17 bash.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain with wild card Manasvi Mamgai at the Bigg Boss 17 bash.

Bigg Boss 17 reunion party videos

Dressed in matching blue outfits, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who often made headlines for their fights on Bigg Boss 17, arrived together and posed for the paparazzi. Ankita wore a blue gown with high slit, while Vicky was dressed in a denim look. In inside pictures from the bash, the couple posed with other Bigg Boss 17 contestants, including Bigg Boss 17 wild card Manasvi Mamgai.

Celebs at the bash

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was also seen making a grand entry at the bash and posed solo on the red carpet after being mobbed by fans. Bigg Boss 17 runners-up Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar were also spotted at the bash. Inside videos from the party also showed the contestants cutting a huge cake together.

Celebs such as Pooja Bhatt and Arbaaz Khan also joined in on the Bigg Boss 17 celebration. K-pop singer Aoora, who was one of the wild cards this season, was also spotted at the bash.

About Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 winner was standup comedian Munawar Faruqui. Actor Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up. Actor Mannara Chopra was in the top 3, while YouTuber Arun Mashettey and actor Ankita Lokhande reached the top 5 in the Bigg Boss 17 finale in January. Actor Salman Khan hosted the show.

The 17th season of Bigg Boss premiered on October 15, 2023 with 17 contestants, including Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Jigna Vora, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, and Rinku Dhawan.

