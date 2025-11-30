Vanessa Hudgens welcomes second child with husband Cole Tucker: ‘Had another baby!’

Hollywood actor Vanessa Hudgens welcomed her second child with husband Cole Tucker , expanding their young family to four. The 36-year-old actor announced the baby’s arrival on Saturday with an intimate Instagram post from the hospital, where she was pictured in bed, holding Cole’s hand.

Vanessa, first revealed she was expecting again in July through a maternity photoshoot that showed the couple laughing and pointing to her bump, dressed in matching white outfits. The post was captioned with two words that said it all: “Round two.”

“Well…. I did it. Had another baby!!! What a wild ride labor is. Big shout out to all the moms. It’s truly incredible what our bodies can do,” she wrote

This marks the pair’s second child, following the birth of their first baby last year — details of whom they have kept private. Vanessa and Cole, 29, tied the knot in Mexico in December 2023, nearly three years after sparking a romance that began in an unexpected virtual encounter.

Motherhood, the High School Musical alum has said, has played a defining role in shaping her professional decisions. “I’ll show my kids all my work. That’s why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age,” she told E! News in May.

That included filming season 11 of The Masked Singer and Bad Boys: Ride or Die while pregnant with her first child. “It’s really cute. I’m like, ‘I have a little action baby,’ she had shared.

Reflecting on how parenting has shifted her priorities “The older that I get, the more practical I get. Life is chaotic and hectic. I don’t need to make it any more stressful than it needs to be,” she had said in an interview in Nomber, last year.