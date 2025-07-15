Vanessa Hudgens pregnant with baby number 2: Throwback to her and hubby Cole Tucker's dreamy love story

Vanessa Hudgens is expecting baby number 2! Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker in their pregnancy photoshoot for baby no. 2; them at their December 2023 wedding(Photos: Instagram, X)

The Disney alum announced her second pregnancy with husband of almost 2 years, former professional baseball player Cole Tucker, via an Instagram post featuring shots from their second maternity photoshoot. It shows a heavily pregnant, and unmissably beaming, Vanessa, dressed in boho white, along side Cole — the bump obviously taking centre stage, with the cheeky caption, "Round two!!!!". Congratulations poured in from the fraternity, with the comment section featuring names like Demi Lovato, Sarah Hyland, Ashley Benson and Nina Dobrev among others.

Speaking of the parents to be, Vanessa, 36, and Cole, 29, have quite the whirlwind romance to boast of. Prior to meeting Cole, Vanessa had been in a long-term relationship with Elvis star Austin Butler, 33, spanning almost a decade between 2011 and early 2020.

The High School Musical alum sparked fresh romance rumours with Cole around November of the same year.

How'd they meet you ask? A Zoom meditation group! Speaking to ET, 2 months after having gone Instagram-official on Valentine's Day of 2021, Vanessa shared, "Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes. Zoom, you’ve got to love it. He's just kind of perfect for me. I am (happy). I really am". After a fairly public year, the two made their red carpet debut in November 2021 for the premiere of Vanessa's film Tick, Tick...Boom!.

Speaking about Cole later that year, Vanessa shared, "It's just easy. We're like the same person, very much the same person, but with different interests. We have the same spirit, I think. We're both just energetic. We want to have a good time, easy, goofy. It's cool".

Incidentally, Vanessa and Cole have Joe Jonas to thank for bringing them together. The Disney alum unassumingly played cupid as the Zoom meditation group the parents-to-be met on, was actually organised by Joe. Well who knew an afternoon of meditation could help someone land their forever person!

Vanessa and Cole got engaged in February 2023, tying the knot in Tulum, Mexico, on December 2.

In March 2024, Vanessa turned up to the Oscars red carpet with her ample baby bump, de facto announcing her and Cole's first pregnancy.

Vanessa gave birth to their baby boy in July, largely dipping from the scene for the rest of the year to take on motherhood.

In March 2025, a year since her last big public outing, Vanessa and Cole attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Cut to July, and the pair are now expecting again.

We wish the family of three, a hearty congratulations!