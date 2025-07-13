Vanessa Hudgens glows in baby bump photos alongside Cole Tucker as she announces second pregnancy

Vanessa Hudgens is glowing with joy as she is expecting her second child! The actress dropped the news on Instagram with a series of cute photos alongside her husband and former pro baseball player Cole Tucker. The couple radiated happiness as they cradled Vanessa’s growing baby bump in photos captured tenderly by photographer Jorden Alexander DeGaetano. For those unaware, just a year ago, in July 2024, Hudgens and Tucker embraced parenthood for the first time. Now, they’re gearing up to expand their little family once again, as reported by US Magazine. High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens is expecting her second child with husband Cole Tucker.(Instagram/@vanessahudgens)

Vanessa Hudgens flaunts her baby bump

“Round two!!!!” Hudgens wrote on her Instagram. In the photos, the High School Musical actress and her husband, Tucker, stood beaming, as he playfully pointed at her baby bump. The couple looked adorable as they twinned in white outfits. As soon as Vanessa Hudgens shared the pregnancy post, her friends and fans flooded the comments.

Aly Michalka wrote, “Omg!!!!!!!! Congrats.” Allison Holker, Alexandra Shipp, and Jade Cargill also sent in warm wishes.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s love story

The romance between Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker started in 2020. The couple got engaged in February 2023 and tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, on December 2, 2023. As reported by People, before finding happiness with Tucker, Hudgens was known for her high-profile relationships as she dated Zac Efron and Austin Butler earlier.

For those unaware, Vanessa Hudgens became an overnight sensation as Gabriella Montez in High School Musical, but her journey did not pause there. She went on to prove her skills in films like Spring Breakers, Tick, Tick… Boom!, The Knight Before Christmas, and The Princess Switch series. That's not it, as beyond acting, she has also entered into music, releasing two studio albums, V and Identified.

