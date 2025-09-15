“Varia” is back! Fans ecstatic as Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt finally reunite in Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

Now, over a decade later, the Student of the Year (2012) co-stars are back, this time on the newest celebrity talk show in town Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle . The trailer, released today (September 15), teases a star-studded lineup featuring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, and many more. But it was the sight of Alia and Varun together again that really got fans buzzing.

It’s been a while since Bollywood’s beloved duo, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, shared the same talk-show couch. Their most unforgettable outing dates back to 2013, when Alia’s debut on Koffee With Karan gifted the internet one of its most iconic meme moments. Asked by Karan Johar, “Who is the President of India?” she innocently replied, “Prithviraj Chauhan.” Varun wasn’t far off either — he confidently said “Manmohan Singh,” who, at the time, was the Prime Minister, not the President.

From tongue-twister fumbles on a bike to playful digs at the hosts, the trailer promises the same infectious chemistry that earned them the fan-favourite tag “Varia.” At one point, Varun cheekily asks, “Is it tricky with Singham?” while Alia quips, “Tricky with Singham and stunts with Khiladi,” referencing Kajol and Twinkle’s superstar husbands, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. Kajol quickly jumps in: “That’s not the title of the show.”

Naturally, fans went into overdrive on social media. YouTube comments under the trailer are brimming with excitement: “Varun and Alia together omggg..” wrote one user. Another gushed, “VARUN AND ALIA ARE BACKKK 😭❤️😭❤️😭 I’m crying guyssss!!” while someone else admitted, “My eyes and soul is healed.”