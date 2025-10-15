‘Mujhe lag raha hai main ghar se…’: Vicky Kaushal blushes, talks about being a dad ahead of Katrina Kaif’s due date

When a Bollywood diva gets married, pregnancy rumours tend to follow. The same was the case for Katrina Kaif , who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in 2021. For the longest time, fake pregnancy rumours did the rounds of the internet, with fans manifesting Baby Kaushal. So when the couple finally announced that they are actually expecting their first child in September, netizens were over the moon with joy. Along with a polaroid where Vicky caressed Katrina’s baby bump, latter shared, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude. 🙏🏽ॐ.” Well, Vicky has now shared his excitement about becoming a parent.

During a chat with Nikhil Taneja at the second edition of the Yuvaa Conclave held in Mumbai, Vicky Kaushal was asked what he is most looking forward to about becoming a father. Vicky blushed and replied, “Just being a dad (laughs). Really looking forward to it. I think, I think it's a huge blessing and exciting times. Almost there, so fingers crossed. Mujhe lag raha hai main ghar se hi nahi nikalne waala hun.” This is probably the sweetest video you will find on the internet today. Watching Vicky talk about the upcoming chapter of parenthood in his and Katrina Kaif’s life is truly wholesome.

In 2021, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The happy couple looked like true royalty in their gorgeous wedding outfits. Talking about Kat’s pregnancy to Bollywood Hungama in late September, a source close to the couple had shared, “She is the third trimester of her pregnancy. The delivery is expected next month before October 15 and October 30. The actress and her hubby, Vicky Kaushal, prefer to keep it under wraps and probably want to announce about it after the birth of the baby.”

Well, we wish Katrina and Vicky all the best as they gear up to be mommy and daddy to their beautiful baby soon!