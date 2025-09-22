Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s baby might share birthday week with THIS star kid turned actor; due date deets inside

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are undoubtedly one of the most adored star couples of the country. Fans love them and can’t seem to get enough of their love story. In fact, in 2021 when they got married at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, it felt like a personal win for many. So when it was reported that Katrina and Vicky might begin a brand new chapter in their happily ever after this year, netizens were ecstatic! A week ago, rumours surfaced suggesting that Vicky and Katrina are expecting their first child. Well, Kat’s possible due date has now been revealed by a source.

Last week it was reported that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif might welcome their baby in either October or November. However, there was no clarity because the couple have not confirmed the news of their rumoured pregnancy yet. Now, according to a new report shared by Bollywood Hungama, Katrina is apparently in her third trimester and the baby is expected to be delivered in late October. A source was quoted saying, “She is the third trimester of her pregnancy. The delivery is expected next month before October 15 and October 30. The actress and her hubby, Vicky Kaushal, prefer to keep it under wraps and probably want to announce about it after the birth of the baby.” This means that Katrina and Vicky’s baby could share a birthday week with another fellow star kid turned actor — Ananya Panday.