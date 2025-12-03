‘Becoming a father this year…’: Vicky Kaushal opens up about welcoming baby boy with Katrina Kaif

In his emotional announcement on social media, Vicky wrote, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 — Katrina and Vicky.” The post instantly went viral, drawing love and congratulations from fans and celebrities across the industry.

It’s been a landmark year for Vicky Kaushal — both personally and professionally. After delivering one of the year’s biggest blockbusters Chhaava , the actor stepped into a brand-new chapter of his life: fatherhood. On November 7, 2025, Vicky and Katrina Kaif welcomed their first child, a baby boy, marking what the actor calls his “biggest moment of 2025.”

Vicky opens up about being a father for the first time Speaking about the life-changing experience to GQ, the actor shared, “Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling. I always felt that when the time comes, I will be all very emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment that I have ever experienced in my life.”

Vicky and Katrina, who tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate wedding in Rajasthan, had announced their pregnancy back in September with a heartwarming polaroid. The picture showed Vicky gently holding Katrina’s baby bump, with a caption that read, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude. 🙏🏽ॐ.”