‘Becoming a father this year…’: Vicky Kaushal opens up about welcoming baby boy with Katrina Kaif
After welcoming his baby boy with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal opened up about embracing fatherhood for the first time
It’s been a landmark year for Vicky Kaushal — both personally and professionally. After delivering one of the year’s biggest blockbusters Chhaava, the actor stepped into a brand-new chapter of his life: fatherhood. On November 7, 2025, Vicky and Katrina Kaif welcomed their first child, a baby boy, marking what the actor calls his “biggest moment of 2025.”
In his emotional announcement on social media, Vicky wrote, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 — Katrina and Vicky.” The post instantly went viral, drawing love and congratulations from fans and celebrities across the industry.
Vicky opens up about being a father for the first time
Speaking about the life-changing experience to GQ, the actor shared, “Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling. I always felt that when the time comes, I will be all very emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment that I have ever experienced in my life.”
Vicky and Katrina, who tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate wedding in Rajasthan, had announced their pregnancy back in September with a heartwarming polaroid. The picture showed Vicky gently holding Katrina’s baby bump, with a caption that read, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude. 🙏🏽ॐ.”
For fans who had long speculated about the couple’s family plans, the arrival of Baby Kaushal felt almost personal. Katrina’s due date was reported to be in the latter half of October, and when Vicky shared the joyful news on the morning of November 7, the internet lit up with celebration.
What's next for Vicky
While his personal life is brimming with happiness, 2026 looks professionally promising too. Vicky is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time in Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is slated for release in August next year.