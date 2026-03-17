Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna share haldi pics: Throwback to when the bride fought her parents to work with Vijay

On 26 February, actors and longtime lovers Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in Udaipur. The newlyweds broke the internet with their wholesome wedding pictures. Since the last few weeks, Mr and Mrs Deverakona have been winning hearts as they share unseen glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities on social media. The latest in the list are candid snaps from their Haldi ceremony. As the internet gushes over Vijay and Rashmika’s ‘Haldi+Holi’ celebrations, let’s take a trip down memory lane to the time the bride fought her parents to do a second film with her now husband. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have come a long way from their first film Geetha Govindam (2018). After the success of their first project together, Rashmika and Vijay reunited in Dear Comrade (2019). But Rashmika’s family was initially hesitant about this reunion. At a pre-release event of the film, Rashmika had shared, “I came to the film industry after fighting with my parents, family and friends. There’s a perception that it’s not safe for girls. I still persevered despite not having a film family background.” She went on to reveal, “When Bharat (Kamma) sir sent me the script, I really wanted to do it. But it took a lot to convince my family. It was a bad fight at home. They said, no, don’t do a second film with Vijay. I said, it’s not important who I’m doing it with.”

Vijay had shared, “Once Rashmika okayed it, I know how tough it was for her. She did it despite it affecting her personal life. People said whatever they felt like. But she gave her life for Lilly. I thank you, Rashmika; you’ve done such a beautiful job.” And now, 7 years later, Rashmika and Vijay are busy enjoying marital bliss. Sharing their Haldi pics, Rashmika wrote, “Haldi. It was more like Haldi + Holi. 🤍 We were drenched and dipped in colour so much so that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it. 😄😄 And PS: I won all the games that day with the incredible help of my Team Bride! 🐒🐒 Just FYI.. even Vijju was Team Bride that day! 🐒❤️.”