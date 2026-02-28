Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda get married in their film Ranabaali’s first song Endhayya Saami; watch

The year 2026 is extremely special for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s fans. In January, the beloved star couple announced their third film together, titled Ranabaali , which would mark their reunion 7 years after Dear Comrade (2019). A month later, on February 26, Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Udaipur. Seeing the longtime love birds together as husband and wife in their wholesome wedding pictures filled our hearts with love. And now, makers of their film gave fans a beautiful surprise, by celebrating Rashmika and Vijay’s union with the first song of Ranabaali — Endhayya Saami .

In the heartwarming song Endhayya Saami , from Ranabaali , Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda get married again, this time onscreen. The short but sweet video gives us a beautiful glimpse into their characters Ranabaali and Jayamma’s newly married life, as Vijay and Rashmika begin their new lives as husband and wife in reality. At the end of the video, Rashmika and Vijay are lying together on a swing when a message from the makers flashes on the screen: “Happy Married Life Vijay & Rashmika.” This video has left fans going gaga over the real-life newlyweds and their mesmerising chemistry.

In the comment section below, a social media user wrote, “Real marriage ✅ to reel marriage ✅,” whereas a fan gushed, “Real couple ko screen mein dekhke..... bahut acha laga happy marriage life virosh ❤❤❤.” A comment read, “Just loved it #Virosh also them collaborating together after so many years and now they will be promoting the film as a married couple❤,” whereas another emotional fan shared, “I got tears when I saw "happy married life". Such a sweet gesture. ❤️💕.” Directed by Rahul Sankrityan with music by Ajay-Atul, Ranabaali marks Vijay and Rashmika’s third film together, after the super hit Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Ranabaali is set to arrive in theatres on September 11, making the year 2026 even more special for Rushie and Viju’s fans.

Sharing their wedding pictures online, Rashmika had penned a heartwarming note, which read: “Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! 💘 Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! ❤️ The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! 🤍 The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could! 🤍 The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching.. the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! 🤍.” She went on to add, “I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! 💃🏻💃🏻❤️ it’s full party time now!!💃🏻❤️”

The couple is set to host their wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4.