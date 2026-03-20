Vijay Deverakonda’s mother gets emotional as bahu Rashmika Mandanna delivers a speech for an award: ‘I was trolled…’

So far, the year 2026 has been incredibly special for actor Rashmika Mandanna. In February, she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda. It was a grand event in Udaipur, inside pictures of which are still winning hearts online. And now in March, Rashmika’s work in Rahul Ravindran’s film The Girlfriend (2025) has garnered her the Best Actress Award at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards. The actor reached the award ceremony yesterday with Vijay Deverakonda’s mother, her mother-in-law Madhavi Deverakonda, after performing Ugadi puja for the first time as a married woman. Rashmika Mandanna with Vijay Deverakonda’s mother

At the award ceremony, when she graced the stage to receive her Best Actress award, Rashmika Mandanna delivered a heart-touching speech which left her mother-in-law Madhavi Deverakonda proud and teary-eyed. The actor shared, “There was a time when I was trolled for my performance. But now, I have received an award for my performance from the state. So, I feel like I’ve come a long way. It’s extremely special to receive this award for a film like The Girlfriend. It gives us the confidence to make more films like this.” Rashmika went on to add, “It is my first festival as a married woman, and I actually completed my pooja before heading to the award ceremony. It was beautiful and I feel contended.”

During the show, the anchor pointed out that apart from her first Ugadi, this is Rashmika’s first victory after marrying Vijay. Hearing this, Rashmika responded, “Before I became a daughter-in-law, you loved me like a daughter. Today, I stand before you officially as a daughter-in-law. It gives me great pride, and I will always be super grateful for your love. The only wish I have now is for everyone to share that love with my family, too.” Turning to her mother-in-law, who proudly cheered for the actor in the audience, Rashmika said, “Papalu, I did it. Now let’s go home and party.”