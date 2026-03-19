Cocktail 2 Leaked Teaser: Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor look hot, but song Jab Talak fails to impress

A day before Dhurandhar The Revenge officially released, many fans rushed to theatres to catch the paid preview. Along with this premiere, makers of Cocktail 2 unveiled the first teaser of Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film on the big screen. The Homi Adajania directorial is a spiritual sequel to Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty and Saif Ali Khan’s cult classic rom com Cocktail (2012). The expectations of audiences were set quite high, thanks to the love and success that the original film received on release. But did Kriti, Rashmika and Shahid live up to the expectations? Here’s what netizens have to say, after watching the leaked teaser of Cocktail 2 .

The teaser of Cocktail 2 is actually a glimpse of the film’s song Jab Talak , where we are introduced to Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna as they dance away at what looks like a beach party. At first glance, the track might remind you of Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty and Saif Ali Khan’s iconic Tumhi Ho Bandhu . Gushing over the new teaser, one fan stated: “Bollywood vibe that I crave for 😭,” whereas another wrote: “Bro this is so fresh 🔥🔥🔥.” Many netizens even pointed out how Kriti and Rashmika look ‘hot’ in their new avatars for Cocktail 2 , whereas Shahid’s dance moves are smooth as butter. However, the song itself has failed to impress.

After catching the leaked teaser of Cocktail 2, a social media user claimed, “Music sucks. Hopefully there are better songs in the movie,” whereas another wrote, “Kya bakwas gana tha yaar....kuch toh dhang kaa banaya hota. Dance toh kadak he no doubt but song ke esi ki tesi.” A comment read, “Ye koi Summer drink ki advertisement lg rhi hai,” whereas another fan opined, “The teaser is best watched in mute.”

Talking about Cocktail 2 in a chat with Zoom last year, Kriti had shared, “I think I’m looking so different from what I have ever looked, which I’m very excited about and it’s also very fresh. When you watch Cocktail 1 also, something about it still feels today. It doesn’t make you feel like it’s what, 12 years old or something, you know? And you still feel like it’s today’s film. And I think that’s how even this film is. It’s very refreshing, the visuals are stunning, it’s got a take on modern equations and relationships. Very relevant to what it speaks about. And I’ve had a blast shooting with Shahid and Rashmika, and of course Homi is mad, so his craziness kind of keeps us all going for a fun ride.”

Cocktail 2 is set to arrive in theatres on June 19. How excited are you?