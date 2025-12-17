Kriti Sanon talks about Cocktail 2, working with Rashmika Mandanna-Shahid Kapoor: ‘Yes it’s a sequel, but…’

After leaving a lasting impact with her performance in intense films such as Do Patti (2024) and Tere Ishk Mein , Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon is now busy shooting for a rom com. We are talking about Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 , also starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film will serve as the spiritual sequel to the director’s iconic 2012 film Cocktail , which introduced us to the unforgettable onscreen trio of Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty. Well, in a new interview, Kriti has now opened up about working with Shahid and Rashmika, and how the sequel is different from Cocktail part 1.

Talking about how she wanted to do a light film, after the intense and heavy Tere Ishk Mein , Kriti Sanon told Zoom, “I think Cocktail 2 just happened at the right time. I was craving for it. I wanted to go into that really young, urban, fun space of a rom-com. And yes, it’s a sequel, but it’s more of a vibe sequel, I feel. The story is completely different, the characters are completely different, and their backstories are completely different. So everything is different, except for the vibe of Cocktail. And of course, Maddock Films and Homi Adajania. So that remains as is.”

Kriti shared, “But it’s been fun. We’ve shot about two major schedules. We’re going to start another one right now in Mumbai. It’s got amazing music.” She went on to add, “I think I’m looking so different from what I have ever looked, which I’m very excited about and it’s also very fresh. When you watch Cocktail 1 also, something about it still feels today. It doesn’t make you feel like it’s what, 12 years old or something, you know? And you still feel like it’s today’s film. And I think that’s how even this film is. It’s very refreshing, the visuals are stunning, it’s got a take on modern equations and relationships. Very relevant to what it speaks about. And I’ve had a blast shooting with Shahid and Rashmika, and of course Homi is mad, so his craziness kind of keeps us all going for a fun ride.”

This project marks Shahid and Kriti’s second film together, after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where the latter played the role of a robot. When asked about this reunion, Kriti replied, “But finally I’m human!”

How excited are you for Cocktail 2?