Vikrant Massey on National Award buzz: I’m already in a good club, so I’m happy with that

Actor Vikrant Massey is among the top contenders for National Film Award this year for his performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail. The biographical film garnered positive reviews and Massey’s portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, amassed immense love from fans and critics alike. Actor Vikrant Massey starred in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail

In fact, soon after the film released in December last year, actor Urmila Matondkar and businessman Anand Mahindra took to X and expressed that Massey’s poignant performance merits a National Award.

Ahead of the 70th National Film Awards’ announcement next month, we ask Massey how his current state of mind is. “Let’s see. Abhi main kya hi bol sakta hoon. I don’t want to jinx it by talking about it too much,” he quips.

Humbled by all the praise and encouragement coming his way, Massey states that just being considered worthy of a National Award makes him feel proud of his craft.

“To be considered [for the award] in an annual year where many performances stood out and were respected, and people really thought of these performances as good performances... I think I’m already in a good club so I’m happy about that," shares the actor, who was paired alongside Medha Shankr in the film.

The 37-year-old, being his modest self, goes on to laud the other commendable performances that are among the hot favourites for the prestigious award.

“As much as people are talking about me winning the National Award, there were some incredible performances last year. What Vicky (Kaushal) did in Sam Bahadur was phenomenal. The time and amount of hard work he put in for that film was phenomenal, and I know because (director) Meghna Gulzar is also a very dear friend of mine,” he continues, “It was actually a great year for so many artistes. What Fahaad (Faasil) did in Aavesham was as good as what Prithviraj did in Goat Life. I am glad to be considered with such fine actors," ends the actor, who will next be seen in The Sabarmati Report.