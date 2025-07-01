Vin Diesel teases Paul Walker’s return in Fast & Furious finale: ‘That is what you’re going to get’

The Fast & Furious family might not be done saying goodbye to Brian O’Conner just yet. Veteran actor Vin Diesel has hinted that the beloved character, originally played by the late Paul Walker, could make a return in the franchise’s 11th and final film. Vin Diesel and Paul Walker

Diesel shared the update while attending Fuel Fest in Pomona, California. The automotive event was hosted by Paul Walker’s brother, Cody Walker. Addressing fans of the high-octane saga, Diesel revealed what’s in store for the last ride, and it might include a reunion previously thought impossible.

“Just yesterday I was with Universal Studios … The studio said to me, ‘Vin, can we please have the finale of Fast & Furious [in] April 2027?’ I said, ‘Under three conditions because I’ve been listening to my fanbase,’” Diesel said. He then laid out those conditions: “The first is to bring the franchise back to L.A.,” he continued. “The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing.” As for the third? It’s the one that left fans most emotional: “The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O’Conner. That is what you’re going to get in the finale.”

Paul Walker tragically passed away in November 2013, in a car crash at the age of 40. At the time, he was in the middle of filming Fast & Furious 7. The team behind the film gave Brian a poignant farewell using a blend of CGI, 350 VFX shots, and stand-ins by his brothers Cody and Caleb Walker, ending with the now-iconic scene of Dom and Brian driving off in separate directions.

The previous installment, Fast X, released in May 2023, featured an ensemble cast including Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, and Rita Moreno. But as Diesel hints at a return to the franchise’s roots — street racing, L.A., and possibly Brian O’Conner — fans are already bracing for what could be the most emotional farewell yet.