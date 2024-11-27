Are Virat, Dhoni, Tendulkar more popular than SRK, Big B, Salman? This country-wide report surely suggests so

It's not really about pitting stars against one another — there's enough of that intra-industry. This inter-industry comparison however, makes for an interesting take on the whole commanding the masses shtick, owing to the fact that though star power can be gauged in essence, it is one of those things that is incredibly tough to quantify. Hansa Research however, appears to have maybe cracked the code on that. Their latest report has the answer to a rather interesting question, one we didn't even know we needed an answer for — what's bigger in India, cricket or Bollywood? From the looks of it, the report's conclusions lean towards the former. Is Virat Kohli more popular than Shah Rukh Khan? This country-wide report surely suggests so

With 4000 respondents across 36 Indian cities, Hansa research drew up a list of top 10 celebrities, across the cricketing sector and films, to come up with the top 10 rank holders when it comes their stardom. Cricket being akin to religion in India is not really news, but would you have thought that Virat Kohli would have more star power than Shah Rukh Khan? It's not entirely unbelievable, but then again seeing an affirmative report really puts things into perspective.

Virat ranking higher than SRK is not the only cincher we have. As a matter of fact, cricketing legends hold the top 3 consecutive ranks on the list with the Bollywood brigade only catching on from rank 4. So we have Virat leading the charge, followed by MS Dhoni and then Sachin Tendulkar. Virat is still raucously active on the field and in the public eye, but for Dhoni and Tendulkar to snag ranks 2 and 3 on the list despite characteristically maintaining a low profile, speaks to their evergreen legacy, if anyone needed any proof. Ranks 4, 5, 6 are held by Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan respectively. Rank 7 is special with Allu Arjun gracing it, with the Pushpa 2: The Rule star being the only South acting heavyweight to feature on this list. At 8 we have Salman Khan followed by Hrithik Roshan at 9. Deepika Padukone incidentally, is the only woman on the list at rank 10.

A power-packed list for sure. Do you agree with these rankings?