Virat Kohli should star in his own biopic, says Gurmeet Choudhary: ‘Uska opening hi Rs. 200-300 crore lagne wali hai’

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary believes that if a film were ever made on Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s life, no actor could portray the cricketer better than the former skipper of the Indian team himself. Speaking in an interview, the actor said the former India captain’s charisma and fan following would be enough to guarantee blockbuster numbers at the box office. Gurmeet Choudhary thinks Virat Kohli should play himself onscreen.

“If ever there is a biopic made and I get the chance, I would definitely like to do it. But I think Virat Kohli himself can do better justice to the role because he is such a great actor and is so good looking. He has a huge following. Uska opening hi ₹200-300 crore lagne wali hai (The film might open at ₹200 to 300 crore),” Gurmeet said.

The idea of a Virat's biopic has often intrigued fans, with many speculating who might take on the role of India’s most celebrated modern-day cricketer. Gurmeet, however, made it clear that the man himself is best suited for the job, given his screen presence and natural comfort in front of the camera.

Meanwhile, Virat, has been in the headlines after the cricketer recently broke his silence on the June 4 stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory parade, which claimed 11 lives and left more than 40 injured.

Virat called the incident the darkest moment in the team’s history. “Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should’ve been the happiest moment in our franchise’s history turned into something tragic. I’ve been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility,” he said in a statement shared by the franchise via Instagram.

His comments coincided with RCB unveiling RCB Cares, a six-point initiative that promises Rs. 25 lakh for each bereaved family and lays down stricter measures for fan safety and community engagement. The delayed response has drawn both appreciation and criticism, with some hailing the effort as necessary healing and others dismissing it as a publicity stunt.