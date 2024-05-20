Voting in Mumbai: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shoot on hold till 2pm, Raveena Tandon, Rakul Preet Singh push work plans

With the Lok Sabha elections in full swing across the country, even the entertainment industry has steered their personal and professional plans clear of May 20 (voting day in Mumbai). We talk to a few of them: Raveena Tandon, Kartik Aaryan

RAVEENA TANDON- I am in love with my country, and nothing can be more important for me than being a part of national building. Voting is my right and I have therefore pushed my travel plans for work by a day, so that I can go and vote on the date. I urge everyone to do their bit.

RAKUL PREET SINGH- I have made it a point that I am free and not shooting on May 20. I had got my voting ID shifted from Hyderabad to Mumbai last year itself so that I would be able to vote this year.

SHRIYA PILGAONKAR- I was to travel but I changed my plans because I want to vote here in Mumbai . It’s our fundamental right and duty that we shouldn’t take for granted

MAANVI GAGROO- So I just wrapped a shoot in Delhi and would’ve loved to go for a trip to the mountains but I came back on the 19th for the voting on 20th.

ANEES BAZMEE- Our shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Mumbai will only start at 2pm on May 20, so that each and every person in the cast and crew go for casting their vote.

BINAIFER KOHLI- The shoot for both our on-air shows- Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! and Happu Ki Ultan Pultan won’t take place on May 20. We have declared a holiday to let our people go for voting.

ANKITA LOKHANDE- Everyone in my family will go and vote. It’s our right as an Indian citizen.