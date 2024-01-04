Want Carnatic music to reach a wider audience: Jyotsna Srikanth
The first-ever Carnatic musician to receive MBE, Jyotsna, talks to us about the experience, her plans for 2024 and more
Recently, Jyotsna Srikanth became the first-ever Carnatic musician to receive the title of Member of the Order of the British Empire. The violinist was honoured by King Charles III with the third highest civilian award for her contribution to music internationally.
“I really don’t know who recommended me but I feel happy that I got recognised for my good work. The list was announced in August 2023, but the ceremony happened in December at Windsor Castle. It felt special to go there as a VIP guest. The King spoke to me about my work, too; it was a memorable experience,” Srikanth tells us.
Now, the violinist feels more motivated to produce great music. “For 2024, my plan is to work more on stringed instruments. I’ve planned to work with string orchestras and new compositions. I want to launch a Bangalore String Quartet, inspired by the Madras String Quartet. It’ll be Carnatic music with a Western quartet concept. In the past, I’ve collaborated with musicians from diverse genres — right from jazz to Swedish music and more. I also want to experiment with composing,” she tells us.
Srikanth feels her win will bring Carnatic music in the spotlight. “I feel this form of classical music needs more recognition, especially in Europe. I have travelled a lot and have noticed people restricting the genre to just south India. However, it needs a wider audience. To make Carnatic music reach the masses, it should be done in a more contemporary manner. That’s what my aim is,” she wraps up.