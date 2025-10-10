War 2 on OTT: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR-Kiara Advani’s film leaves netizens divided; fans ask ‘kya mazak kiya hai?’

When it was announced that Hrithik Roshan was stepping back into Kabir’s shoes for the sequel of his 2019 film War , fans were obviously excited. This time, instead of Tiger Shroff, Hrithik was joined by Telugu superstar Jr NTR in his Hindi debut, and new mother Kiara Advani. On release, the Ayan Mukerji directorial managed to emerge as the third highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Hrithik and Tarak’s performances were also lauded by all. However, War 2 failed to impress, and received mixed reviews. On its OTT release today, War 2 has received a similar feedback from netizens.

Some movie lovers were blown away by the concept of the film. Lauding Hirhik Roshan and Jr NTR’s performances, and gushing over Ayan Mukerji, one social media user tweeted, “#War2 action scenes with BGM pure goosebumps 🔥 especially the flight sequence! 🥵 Ayan Mukerji is the Man 🔥 Funny how our Indian audience, especially Telugu audiences, look for logic in Indian action movies but not in Hollywood ones 😄,” whereas another Twitter review read, “I'm convinced Twitter audience does some drugs. #War2 ain't as bad as ya'll claimed.😭 In fact, it was interesting. A good entertaining watch. Keeping dissing harmless, watchable movies but yeah let's Animal a blockbuster.🤢 #War2OnNetflix.”

However, others were disappointed. One such netizen wrote, “Ye #AyanMukerji ne #War2 ke saath kya mazak Kiya hai... To show grandness, he is showing the childish action.. #NTR running on train, dodging a missile through some copper/aluminium shade..unbearable watch...So hard it was to complete initial hour only… #War2OnNetflix.”

Another comment read, “WAR 2 is so mid that it's bad. @iHrithik & @tarak9999 did their best but sadly they were in the wrong hands. Their entries were terrible and Oh my god! The VFX! It's so..... Pathetic. I mean come on man, It was pretty evident that this project had no conviction. #War2 #Netflix.”

Have you watched War 2 yet?