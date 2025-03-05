Watch Akshay Kumar-Shilpa Shetty’s unseen moment before dancing to Chura Ke Dil Mera: ‘Humari neeyat aur humara dil…’

Earlier this week, Hindustan Times celebrated 100 years of HT, fashion and cinema at HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2025. It was a starry night where some of the most adored celebrities of our country came together under one roof, dressed to the nines. Well, one major highlight of the event which contributed in making the evening an unforgettable one was Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Akshay Kumar’s impromptu dance performance. The actors, who left the country drooling over their chemistry on the silver screen several times in the past, danced together on their iconic track Chura Ke Dil Mera from their cult classic film Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994). Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty at HT India’s Most Stylish Awards

Following the dress code of Classic Ivory Glamour, Shilpa Shetty looked stunning in a white Manish Malhotra saree. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, was dapper as ever in a white suit. Together, they looked like a dream as they perfectly recreated the hook step of Chura Ke Dil Mera. The energy and their chemistry left the internet wanting more. Well, today, let us show you a goofy moment that the two actors shared on stage before their dance performance. In this unseen video shared by HT City, Akshay is invited to join Shilpa onstage after she receives her award. Shilpa, who has the mic in her hand, says, “Just for warning! Humare kapdo ki tarah, humari neeyat aur humara dil, dono saaf hai…”

Shilpa seems at a loss of words to commemorate this moment, but Akshay swoops in and saves her by taking away the microphone, leaving the Bollywood beauty and the audience in splits. The two then proceed to win hearts with their magical performance. Seeing Akshay and Shilpa dance to Chura Ke Dil Mera after 30 long years has left many netizens manifesting a reunion on the silver screen soon. Well, it would truly be a delight to see them together in a Bollywood film, which fans have already predicted would be a blockbuster hit if ever made.