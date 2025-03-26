Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

When Katrina Kaif said she would dance on THIS song at Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding; watch throwback video

ByMahima Pandey
Mar 26, 2025 04:14 PM IST

Katrina Kaif's old video has resurfaced on the internet, where she was asked to choose a song she would dance on at her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

Apart from being a popular actor with several hit movies in her filmography, the gorgeous Katrina Kaif is a phenomenal dancer. Her energy, grace and aura is unmatchable! She is truly one of the best that the industry has ever had. Amongst all of her chartbuster music videos, one track that stands out as possibly the most iconic is Kamli from Dhoom 3 (2013). It took the internet by storm on release and dropped several jaws thanks to Kat’s smooth like butter dance moves. Well, Katrina’s witty reply to a question about her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor during a press conference of the movie had a similar effect on netizens.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif
Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif

An old video of Katrina Kaif and her Dhoom 3 co-star Aamir Khan has resurfaced on the internet, where the two are seen promoting their heist action thriller with Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra. In the viral clip, which has been dug out from the past by netizens, Katrina was asked which song she would choose to dance on at her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. Aamir called the question ‘mean’, but Katrina had a calm yet witty response to this unexpected query. She replied, “If that opportunity in life ever presents itself, and for some reason I am dancing at Ranbir's wedding — Besharam. I'll dance at Besharam at his wedding.”

After Katrina gave this befitting reply, Aamir joked that the media used to ask her about Salman Khan — who she also dated in the past — and are now questioning her about Ranbir. Bringing the spotlight to himself, Aamir wondered out loud why no one is asking about his wedding. He went on to quip, “Abhi 3 baaki hai meri bhaiya!” At the time, Aamir was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao. They announced their separation in 2021 and Aamir has now found love again in Gauri Spratt.

Coming back to Katrina and Ranbir — Katrina is happily married to actor Vicky Kaushal whereas Ranbir and his actor wife Alia Bhatt are proud parents to Raha. A happily ever after for all! On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Love & War alongside Alia and Ranbir soon.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On