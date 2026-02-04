Meet Shamita Shetty’s rumoured new boyfriend Deepesh Sharma, who she reportedly found love with after Raqesh Bapat

Bollywood actor and Shilpa Shetty’s darling sister, Shamita Shetty celebrated her 47th birthday earlier this week. She rang in her special day with her star sister, close friends and a delicious looking birthday cake which was gluten-free, sugar-free and vegan. Sharing a cute video from the party, Shamita had written: “Another year older.. but wiser n happier ! ❤️🥳🎁🎂.” Well, several fans and friends wished Shamita a happy birthday via social media, but one particular birthday wish seemed extra special. We are talking about a post shared by Deepesh Sharma, which convinced netizens that Shamita had found love again after her break up with Raqesh Bapat.

Wishing Shamita Shetty a happy birthday with unseen pics from her party, Deepesh Sharma shared, “Happy Birthday to my forever laughter riot 😅 To the one who knows all my stories & still sticks around. Love you, my Shamster ❤️ @shamitashetty_official.” He also uploaded a hilarious video of Shilpa Shetty describing the birthday cake. In the comment section below, Shamita replied, “Awww❤️❤️🤗.” This birthday post soon gave rise to dating rumours. But who is Deepesh Sharma? Well, Deepesh is a techno artist, producer and entrepreneur. He is also a key figure in Mumbai's nightlife, and the co-founder of Milagro and The Cocktail Room.

Before Deepesh, Shamita was in a relationship with TV actor Raqesh Bapat. Shamita and Raqesh’s love story blossomed during their time on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss OTT. But after their exit from the show, in July 2022, Shamita announced their separation. She wrote: “I think it’s important to make this clear. Raqesh Bapat and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who have given us so much love n support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. A Love and gratitude to you all.”

Well, if Shamita has in fact found love again, we wish her all the joy!