World Chocolate Day| Shriya Pilgaonkar: Chocolate is an immediate mood fixer for me’

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar is a true blue chocolate lover and nothing can really change that for her. While having chocolates rescue her from bad mood, she believes in experimenting and trying all forms of it wherever she goes! Shriya Pilgaonkar's love for chocolate goes back to her childhood.

The actor tells us, “I love chocolate and with time my excitement to try different chocolates has only grown. I think chocolate is an immediate mood-fixer, even though I am careful about how much chocolate I eat now. “

Her love for indulging in chocolates runs deep enough for her to know that “chocolates have so many different personalities”

Shriya Pilgaonkar prefers healthier options of chocolates now.

The 36-year-old actor has some sweet childhood memories too as the chocolate thief of the family.

“Whenever we brought home chocolates to send to people as gifts, especially Ferrero Rocher, I would end up opening the box and eating all of it in advance and would pretend that it didn’t have to be gifted,” the actor laughs as she goes down the memory lane.

The actor, who will next be seen in webshow Mandala Murders and calls it “darkest character she has ever played”, has a rather bright persona in real life, especially when she eats chocolates out of her grandmother ‘s fridge .

Shriya says, “My grandmother is very sweet. She stacks up her fridge with a lot of chocolates which she also likes. So her and I are always eating chocolate from her fridge.”

Has anything about her love for chocolate changed from her childhood till now?

“As a child I didn’t care much about the quality of chocolate but now if I am eating sugar and chocolate, I will make sure that it tastes amazing but is also a slightly healthier version,” Shriya signs off.

Meanwhile, Shriya is looking forward to the audience's response to her role in Mandala Murders as she says, “It's a character that I have never played before and perhaps the darkest character that I have played and I am excited for people to watch it. I am really excited with the response to my look. I am focusing on experimenting with my roles and mandala murders is a project that I took up in that direction of me experimenting with my choices.”