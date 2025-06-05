World Environment Day | Actor Rubina Dilaik: I understand the value of clean, green world

Just pledging to do something for the environment on a single day and forgetting about it the next can never bring change,” says actor Rubina Dilaik, who has been walking the talk through her sustainable home farming initiative, Ghar Ki Kheti. Actor Rubina Dilaik

“Belonging to a family of farmers, I’ve always understood the value of a clean, green world and pesticide-free food. That awareness became an urge, and that urge turned into action,” she says, marking World Environment Day with a renewed focus on living consciously.

What began as a small initiative in 2020, Ghar Ki Kheti, was born out of Rubina’s deep-rooted connection to the land in her hometown of Shimla

and has now grown into a family-led movement. “It’s been a few years now, and my entire family — including cousins — is actively involved. We grow our own vegetables and fruits, and more importantly, we try to inspire others to do the same,” Rubina shares.

But she’s aware of the challenges. “It’s not easy — doing it yourself is one thing, but convincing others to take the same route requires persistence. Still, I believe anyone can start, whether it’s a sprawling backyard or a single mud pot on a balcony. It’s possible.”

Her commitment extends beyond farming. Rubina also advocates for traditional, sustainable cooking methods: “We still cook on a mud hearth at home — because that’s how it should be. I know city life doesn’t always allow for such things, but even in metros, we can take small steps. That first baby step is all it takes.”

Now a mother, Rubina says her mission has taken on even greater meaning: “The only way I can teach my daughters to respect and nurture nature is by immersing them in the same environment I grew up in. They’re happiest back home, surrounded by nature, just like we sisters were.”

In fact, she and her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, have made it a tradition to mark special moments with Nature. “On their birth and every birthday, we plant a tree in their name (children). It’s our way of giving back to the Earth — and ensuring our daughters grow up as part of a truly green legacy,” she signs off.