Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's HAQ in legal trouble; Shah Bano's family files plea to halt film

The legal heirs of Shah Bano Begum have approached the Indore High Court, seeking an immediate stay on the release of the upcoming film HAQ, featuring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The film is slated to release on November 7. Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's HAQ in legal trouble

In their petition, filed through advocate Tousif Warsi, the family has alleged that HAQ offends the sentiments of the Muslim community and portrays Sharia law in a derogatory and misogynistic manner. They have further claimed that the filmmakers did not obtain any legal authorization or consent from Shah Bano Begum’s heirs to depict her life or story.

The Indore High Court is expected to take up the matter for hearing soon. The filmmakers are being represented by Hitesh Jain of Parinam Law and Ameet Naik of Naik & Naik.

Even as the film’s trailer has been widely appreciated, HAQ has drawn significant public attention and debate ahead of its release.

In an earlier report by, India Today reported that the legal heirs had sent a notice to the makers, demanding a halt on the film’s release. The notice accused the producers of depicting Shah Bano’s personal life without permission, amounting to defamation and violation of her personality and publicity rights.

Adv. Tousif Z. Warsi, representing Begum’s family, told India Today, “Since Shah Bano’s personal life is portrayed in the movie, and given that it runs for over two hours, we are unaware of what events have been shown, or how they have been represented. Therefore, the storyline and the central theme of the movie must be disclosed to her legal heirs before its release.”