Yo Yo Honey Singh talks about his major lifestyle changes: Maine daaru chorr di hai, aajkal main sirf paani pi raha hoon

Yo Yo Honey Singh took a jibe at those making “ulte seedhe” comments on him on YouTube podcasts. During a concert in Lucknow, the singer-rapper said, “So many people do podcasts on YouTube these days. Mere baare main ulta seedha bolte hain. Unko yeh batao, hum yahan tabse hain jab YouTube bhi nahin tha. Yeh baal aise hi thodi na safed hue hain.” Yo Yo Honey Singh during his performance in Lucknow

Health-wise, he went through a really dark phase a few years ago, which also impacted his professional life. Sharing how he has evolved with time, and has worked on his lifestyle choices, the musician added, “Aiyaashi kari toh dil khol kar kari, sharaab pi toh dil khol kar pi... lekin mere doston, behnon aur bhaiyon, maine daaru chorr di hai. Aap bhi nashe-washe chorro. Aaj kal main sirf paani pi raha hoon.”

The musician went on to express his desire to collaborate with singer Diljit Dosanjh, who has been ruling the music charts and performing at some of the biggest stages across the world. He said, “Maine Diljit bhai ke saath ek gaana kiya tha, Lak 28 Kudi Da (The Lion of Punjab; 2011). We couldn’t work together post that. I request you all to make videos and tag Diljit bhai so that he and I could collaborate.

Performing as a part of his ongoing Millionaire India Tour, Singh made a spectacular entry from the stage platform to roaring applauses. He said, “Muskuraiye ki aap Lucknow mein hain…nawabon ka shaher.”

He warmly accepted a painting made by his fan which had the singer’s childhood photo with his father. He thanks the painter Tanishq and said, “Mere hero ki photo hai yeh, jinse maine ek hi cheez sikhi hai ki itne mehnat karo to puri duniya majoor ho jaye. Isko main apne ghar par rakhoonga.”

For my ustad, Rahman sir

Yo Yo Honey Singh paid tribute to his ustad music composer-singer AR Rahman (Photo: Deep Saxena/HT)

During his performance, Yo Yo went on to sing Premika Ne Pyaar Se (Jhankar; 1994), which marked his collab with his mentor, musician AR Rahman, whose photo was also displayed at the backdrop. “This is my tribute to Rahman sir. Woh mere ustad hain. Ustad ji got India an Oscar aur main Grammy lekar aaunga. Hum phirse kamaal karenge,” he said.