Your Weekend Fix, HT City Unwind Is here!

Brace yourselves, Delhi! The most awaited time of the year is finally here. HT City Unwind, India’s biggest food and music festival, is back and bigger than ever. This two-day extravaganza kicks off today at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and trust us, you don’t want to miss it! Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover or someone who simply thrives on good vibes, HT City Unwind 2024 has something for everyone. With performances from B Praak, MC Square, Jyoti Nooran and a feast of culinary delights, the first day of the fourth edition of HT City Unwind will prove why it is India's biggest food and music festival.

Foodies, Rejoice!

The festival promises a gastronomic adventure like no other. Picture this: Top chefs from around the country, Vaibhav Bhargava, Nishant Choubey and Harpal Singh Sokhi, are hosting cooking workshops on Day 1, sharing insider tips and whipping up drool-worthy dishes in real time.

"I am super excited to be part of HT City Unwind since it’s a fest of food, festivity and fun!"Chef Nishant Choubey told us.

That’s not all; you can enjoy gourmet delicacies, Insta-famous eats, and every cuisine you can dream of — all under one roof.

When Music Meets Magic

What’s food without a little groove? The festival boasts an epic lineup of artists who are ready to set the stage on fire. Day one will see electrifying performances from B Praak, Jyoti Nooran, and MC Square, among others. "I am so thrilled to perform at India’s biggest food and music festival — HT City Unwind. Delhi, get ready! See you on November 30!" said B Praak.

And that’s just the beginning. Expect high-octane sets to keep you dancing all night long on Day 2 too. So, grab your tickets, rally your squad, and head to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for two days of pure fun and magic.

When: Today and tomorrow

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi (Gate 13)

Must-see: B Praak, Jyoti Nooran, MC Square, and more,

Food vibes: Cooking workshops by chefs Vaibhav Bhargava, Nishant Choubey and Harpal Singh Sokhi