Your Weekend Fix, HT City Unwind Is here!
With performances from B Praak, MC Square, Jyoti Nooran, and a feast of culinary delights, HT City Unwind — India’s ultimate food and music festival — is here!
Brace yourselves, Delhi! The most awaited time of the year is finally here. HT City Unwind, India’s biggest food and music festival, is back and bigger than ever. This two-day extravaganza kicks off today at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and trust us, you don’t want to miss it! Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover or someone who simply thrives on good vibes, HT City Unwind 2024 has something for everyone.
Foodies, Rejoice!
The festival promises a gastronomic adventure like no other. Picture this: Top chefs from around the country, Vaibhav Bhargava, Nishant Choubey and Harpal Singh Sokhi, are hosting cooking workshops on Day 1, sharing insider tips and whipping up drool-worthy dishes in real time.
"I am super excited to be part of HT City Unwind since it’s a fest of food, festivity and fun!"Chef Nishant Choubey told us.
That’s not all; you can enjoy gourmet delicacies, Insta-famous eats, and every cuisine you can dream of — all under one roof.
When Music Meets Magic
What’s food without a little groove? The festival boasts an epic lineup of artists who are ready to set the stage on fire. Day one will see electrifying performances from B Praak, Jyoti Nooran, and MC Square, among others. "I am so thrilled to perform at India’s biggest food and music festival — HT City Unwind. Delhi, get ready! See you on November 30!" said B Praak.
And that’s just the beginning. Expect high-octane sets to keep you dancing all night long on Day 2 too. So, grab your tickets, rally your squad, and head to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for two days of pure fun and magic.
When: Today and tomorrow
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi (Gate 13)
Must-see: B Praak, Jyoti Nooran, MC Square, and more,
Food vibes: Cooking workshops by chefs Vaibhav Bhargava, Nishant Choubey and Harpal Singh Sokhi