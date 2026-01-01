Zahan Kapoor on excessive PR by actors: I'll earn my magazine covers rather than it being part of a strategy

"Black Warrant is a gift that keeps on giving," Zahan Kapoor says, adding, "The international recognition is very heart warming and humbling. These are not things you anticipate, these are surprises. I am always pleasantly surprised when other people remind me how it has impacted them. I don't know what the future holds."

Zahan Kapoor got his breakthrough role a year ago with the web series Black Warrant . It became one of the most talked about shows not just in India, but globally, even earning him international awards. As the show closes in on completing a year, he feels grateful for all the love.

While show was a success, Zahan hasn't made any work announcements since, which usually people do in the industry quite soon after getting their breakthrough roles. Ask him why and he says, "There are some interesting things that I hope materialise but it's been slow. The reality is that even if people are loving your work, they are the mercy of even bigger forces. Even with many people saying it was the best series of the year, it's been difficult to make things happen. I want to be busy, I want to work with people I believe in but I haven't yet signed anything since Black Warrant."

He adds, “There are so many people who make announcements but then nothing happens to their films. These are people who are craving publicity to stay relevant. One thing I can be very comfortable with is that I am not chasing relevance. I am chasing the people and stories and I am trusting that by showing up and serving the story honestly and authentically, my relevance and significance will get taken care of. I am not trying to generate my own PR as managing my image is not my agenda. I am happy to participate in whatever comes to me.”