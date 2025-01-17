Coldplay fans in Mumbai can attend these 4 special-themed events and sing their hearts out

Coldplay fever has gripped the city as the band will perform in Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21. The four-member band are set to take the stage at D.Y. Patil Stadium, Nerul. The upcoming concert has been marred by issues of ticket scalping and even technical difficulties. So, if you are someone who wasn’t able to get their hands on these priced tickets, restaurants and eateries in Mumbai are cashing on this trend and have organised some special themed nights during the weekend. Chris Martin the frontman of Coldplay and the band will be performing in Mumbai over the weekend (instagram)

At BiggSmall Cafe in Prabhadevi, you can experience the Coldplay fervour with a handpicked playlist of the band’s greatest hits, along with glow-in-the-dark LED wristbands just like at a show. Ankita Poojari, director, Shiv Sagar Foods & Resorts Pvt Ltd, says, “The entire city is buzzing with excitement for the upcoming concert, so we've decided to dive into the craze and bring the energy to our venue with a special themed event. At this Coldplay Music Night, our live DJ will be spinning a mix of the band’s greatest hits.” Fans of this international act can head to Mizuki After Party – A Sky Full of Stars to listen to their best songs. Held at Marriott Executive Apartments in Navi Mumbai, this party will take place on Saturday from 10 PM onwards.

Over the weekend, fall in love with this international act’s music all over again as Bar Ministry in Navi Mumbai has two fun events lined up. Manager Vinay Chaudhary says, “On Saturday, the Aaryan Gala will set the groove with Coldplay music, while DJ Aayush will jump on deck and entertain guests on Sunday at the afterparty.”

The upcoming Coldplay concert is the talk of the town and all the outlets of Poco Loco are jumping on aboard this craze, too. Megha, Founder of Poco Loco, says, “With everyone discussing the concert, we wanted to pay tribute to the band in the form of what we know best — cocktails. We will have a Coldplay-themed menu for a week, with drinks named after some of the band’s most popular songs."