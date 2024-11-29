Comic artiste Haseeb Khan: Zakir and I have no similarities at all

Ahead of his show in the state capital, stand-up comedian Haseeb Khan opens up about the constant comparison with comic performer Zakir Khan. Comic performer Haseeb Khan

“It feels good to have evolved so much that I am being compared to Zakir. While many thought we are brothers, I really want to clarify that barring the fact that we come from the same state (Madhya Pradesh), we have no similarities — be it our content or the way we perform. Plus, he is very senior in our field. I am sure that fans in the places where I have performed for a couple of times have started recognising my individuality and that is surely is rewarding for me,” says Khan.

He adds, “It’s unbelievable that earlier many thought that my name was also Zakir, shuru mein toh theek that but slowly zyada ho gya tha especially on social media.”

On bringing his show Dropout to the city of Nawabs, he adds, “Lucknow mein mujhe Bhopal milta hai. That’s what works for me, and I just hop on the wagon to be here. Performing in front of a kadardaan audience is a blessing. At the end of the day, that’s what all performers look for,” shares Khan who has shows lined up in London and Australia.

Catch it live

What: Dropout by Haseeb Khan

Where: Grandeurs Cafe

When: November 30

Time: 5pm