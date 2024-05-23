Darsheel Safary: Take risks, break image barrier to grow as actor

Actor Darsheel Safary believes that he has broken out of moulds and stereotypes convincingly. Actor Darsheel Safary

“Not just once but twice I have given my all to break a certain stereotype. Not just breaking my earlier image as a child artiste, I have also overcome the typecast of playing a college student. I remember thinking whether I would be left playing a student all my life. That’s when my theatre experience changed the game for me. It made me understand the lesson of versatility available to me as a performer,” says the Ho Ja Mukt and Hukus Bukus actor.

Safary feels not taking risks that gets actors tied to an image.

“Times have changed but for actors, we still get trapped in different typecasts. Transition is the most difficult part in an actor’s life but when you get the right opportunity, you should just risk it and break the barrier. My last few roles as well as the ones set to be released will surely surprise my audience,” he adds.

For Safary, it’s still an overwhelming moment when kids look up to him for motivation, “It makes me emotional and that’s when I feel it’s time to give back the love I have always received. I am craving to strike the same connection that I did with Taare Zameen Par (2007) and take not just one but many steps forward in my career.”

The Kutch Express actor asserts that he loves connecting with Aamir Khan (actor) yet again. “Any living soul would love to work with him. He’s a genius at work and it’s always learning with him. I am no different. I know whenever we will be together, we can create magic be it a simple we did in a TV commercial just recently,” shared Safary who was in Lucknow to attend the International Children’s Film Festival at CMS