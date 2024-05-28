Add some sunshine to your home with these expert-approved summer decor tips

We are in the midst of sunny summer days. So this is the perfect time to infuse your home with the season's vibrant energy. From fabrics and carpets to pillows and bedsheets and artworks, there are countless ways to add hints of summer to your living space. Brighten up your rooms with cheerful colours, breezy textures, and playful patterns. Getting creative, interior Designer Juhi Jaiswal Chaubey, CEO at Uniworks Designs, shares tips on how you can infuse your living spaces with the airiness of summer: Bring in Summer with your decor (Instagram)

Adding floral elements via your upholstery or bedsheets(Unsplash )

Floral Fusion: Opt for upholstery fabrics adorned with floral patterns to dress cushions, curtains, and accent pieces. Select lightweight materials such as cotton or linen to amplify the airy ambience.

Pastel Play: Embrace pastel hues by painting walls or furniture. Consider using chalk paint or pastel-coloured upholstery in velvet or cotton for a soft and inviting atmosphere.

Bring in some Nature into your home with plants(Unsplash)

Green Haven: Bring the outdoors in with potted plants. Choose lightweight and breathable pots crafted from materials like terracotta or ceramic to complement the natural freshness of the plants.

Sunshine Accents: Infuse your space with bursts of sunshine by incorporating yellow accents through decor items like pillows or vases. Opt for materials such as glass or ceramic to reflect light and add a radiant touch.

From a soft pillow to a cosy blanket, add pops of sunshine into your decor (Instagram)

Boho Bliss: Embrace the eclectic charm of bohemian style with rugs and cushions crafted from natural materials such as jute or woven cotton. These textures add depth and a relaxed atmosphere, perfect for channelling the carefree spirit of summer.

Nautical Nuances: Create a coastal oasis with nautical-themed decor elements. Incorporate weathered wood accents, seagrass baskets, and rope details to capture the essence of seaside living. These materials infuse your space with a relaxed, beach-inspired vibe that embodies the essence of summer.

Watercolour Wonders: Add a touch of artistic flair with watercolour-inspired artwork or fabrics. Choose soft, blended hues on materials like canvas or linen to create a serene and tranquil ambiance. These pieces bring a sense of creativity and calmness, reminiscent of lazy summer days spent by the water.