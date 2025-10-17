Light up your homes the eco-friendly way this Diwali with these viral, DIY water diyas

Even if you're not a decor fiend, Diwali has to be that one time during the year, when even the most uninterested lot find themselves pausing their scroll hacks, tips and tricks as everyone gears to put their party caps on. If you fit the bill either way, give these viral floating diyas an honest shot. Light up your homes this Diwali the eco-friendly way with this pretty DIY hack

The best type of glassware to use for this DIY hack would be borad-based cylindrical glasses, though a glass piece of any kind with a broad mouth will do. Start by stuffing flowers onto the base of the glassware. Now this isn't just throwing a flower or two in and calling it a day. Pack the base of the glass with the flowers. You know you've done it right if when you pour the water in next, the flowers don't float to the top but stay firmly packed on the bottom.

The very next step is pouring in the water, but be sure to not fill the glassware to the brim. Leave enough space to allow the candles to float and reflect their light. Now go in with a generous pour of oil, enough to form a layer on top of the water. Now take some aluminum foil and cut a small circle. Poke a hole in the centre of it and pull a wick through. Carefully place this wick0foil arrangement atop the oil layer. The oil should ideally soak into the wick, creating gravity and preventing the makeshift diya from moving around.

Finally, very carefully, light the diya and see your house shimmer, the eco-friendly way!

Choose your flowers depending on your decor or vibe for the day. Once the wick burns through, simply dispose of the arrangements and repeat. While Diwali presents itself as the perfect time to experiment with this nifty little exercise, these setups can be quite subtle if made so, and provide perfectly muted lighting for any evening get-together or soiree.