Does your home have a stylish checkerboard design?

By Ismat Tahseen
Mar 26, 2024 03:46 PM IST

The retro home décor trend is making waves in 2024. Get set for a black and white revival.

You've been familiar with a checkerboard, right? The classic game that you played as a kid. Well, this nostalgic design is also top on the home décor front in 2024. And for good reason. Striking and stylish, the large black and white checks give any home an uplifted, refined feel.

Striking black and white checkerboards are big on the home design front this year.. (Shutterstock)
Striking black and white checkerboards are big on the home design front this year.. (Shutterstock)

Kris Jenner's home foyer has the checkerboard flooring style (Instagram)
Kris Jenner's home foyer has the checkerboard flooring style (Instagram)



While Kris Jenner showcased the sleek trend in her Instagram post. Here's why how you can use it in your space..

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.


Any room, any space
One of the biggest advantages is that you can have checkerboard floors in the hall or living room, kitchen, bathroom or just in a corridor area that connects spaces. It exudes an airy, bright ambience.

The design revs up any space from the living area to the bathroom (Shutterstock)
The design revs up any space from the living area to the bathroom (Shutterstock)


The interiors trend also works two ways - it offers a timeless appeal when paired with retro elements like old clocks, armchairs and vintage furniture and gives out a contemporary look when juxtaposed with new-age pieces, plants and vibrant walls. To understand things better, chunky, large squares define the traditional checkerboard style, but one may also go with smaller checks depending on the room space.
 

Not just for floors
You can have a checkerboard pattern on anything from cushions and rugs to wall corners or just do a small tile strip to frame the rest of the flooring in the room, if you don't want to go overboard with it. While the traditional theme is to use black and white you can also go in for deep maroon or green and white.

Restaurants love it
The checkerboard tiling trend is also extremely popular in restaurant spaces.
 

Perking up the mood in cafes and milestones (Pexels)
Perking up the mood in cafes and milestones (Pexels)

There are several reasons for this, namely, it offers a classic-meets-lively appeal and adapts to other décor arrangements with ease , offering a fresh and nuanced perspective on this timeless interior design.


 

News / HTCity / Decor / Does your home have a stylish checkerboard design?
