Utterly aesthetic bachelorette themes for every month of the year
If you're a 2026 bride (or maid of honour), this is the vision board to swear by
Planning a wedding is a full-time job. And while the bachelorette is supposed to be a breather for the bride and her girls, there's often way too much pressure on making the night (or the weekend) something unimaginably perfect.
Well we've got your foot in the door with the perfect vision board, no matter the month. Read on.
January: Swiss chalet
Think: Faux fur throws and shawls, sparkly ski loungewear sets, champagne and sparkling wine only, all-white ice-blue and grey decor palette, chunky cable-knit textures, cheese and chocolate fondue bar, alpine-inspired white florals and pine greenery, soft silver and crystal metallic accents
February: 90s throwback
Think: 13 Going on 30 energy, mini slip dresses and baby tees, chunky platform heels and kitten heels, heart-shaped sunglasses and claw clips, red and pink neon accents, glossy lip gloss and frosted makeup, vinyl records and retro boombox decor, polaroid cameras and film frames, Cosmopolitans and martinis in coupe glasses, checkered prints and denim textures
March: Lucky girl spring
Think: Shades of fresh green and soft white decor, clover and shamrock motifs throughout, floral mini dresses and flowy skirts, gold hoop jewelry and delicate charms, fresh flowers and leafy arrangements, matcha and green cocktails only, sunlit picnic-style setup, pastel nail polish and glossy makeup, banners with lucky girl affirmations, airy sheer fabrics and light linens
April: Staycation sleepover
Think: Matching silk and satin pajama sets, plush hotel-style bedding and pillows, neutral and blush toned decor palette, champagne flutes and mini bottle service, scented candles and soft ambient lighting, luxury skincare and face mask station, monogrammed eye masks and slippers, late-night dessert bar with macarons and berries, chic movie night setup with trays and throws, fresh florals in bedside vases
May: Cowgirl cool
Think: White cowboy boots and suede fringe details, denim-on-denim outfits and mini skirts, statement western belts and silver buckles, neutral bandanas and silk scarves, cactus and desert-inspired decor accents, margaritas and tequila shots only, rustic wood and leather textures, oversized western hats for photos, chrome and turquoise jewelry touches, country-pop playlist energy
June: Cottage-core
Think: Plaid blankets and gingham linens, wicker picnic baskets and trays, floral sundresses and puff sleeves, fresh bread fruit and jam spreads, wildflower bouquets in jars, lace and ribbon accents, vintage teacups and glassware, soft pastel tableware, straw hats and woven bags, sun-soaked outdoor setup
July: Nauti-hour
Think: Navy white and red color palette, striped linens and cushions, rope and knot decor accents, sailor-inspired outfits and scarves, anchor and shell motifs, crisp white florals and hydrangeas, champagne and citrus spritzes, coastal glassware and trays, breezy seaside playlist, golden-hour makeup
August: Utterly, butterly delicious
Think: Butter-yellow decor and linens, monochrome yellow outfits and dresses, daisy and sunflower florals, citrus centerpieces and lemons, soft gold accents and cutlery, airy summer fabrics and draping, yellow-tinted glassware, glowing warm lighting, glossy sun-kissed makeup, cheerful summer signage
September: White Lotus
Think: All-white resortwear and silhouettes, sculptural white florals and orchids, zen water elements and bowls, spa-like linens and textures, minimalist candle arrangements, neutral stone and ceramic decor, herbal cocktails and martinis, serene ambient lighting, luxe resort soundtrack, quiet opulence styling
October: Spook-tacular singles
Think: Black and deep decor palette, dramatic candle clusters and tapers, corset tops and mini dresses, smoky eye and bold lips, playful spooky signage, gothic florals and dried roses, cocktail cauldron drinks, sheer fabrics and lace details, moody low lighting, flirty party-game setups, a Corpse Bride screening
November: An-apple-a-day
Think: Red green and cream color palette, apple centerpieces and bowls, cozy knit layers and cardigans, rustic wood and gingham accents, apple cider and spiced cocktails, warm candlelight glow, fall florals and foliage, baked desserts and pies, plaid throws and textures, harvest-table styling (with lots of colourful sprinkles everywhere)
December: Glitter-storm
Think: Full glitter and sequin decor, metallic silver and chrome accents, sparkle-covered outfits and heels, disco balls and mirrored trays, champagne showers and towers, crystal glassware and flutes, twinkle lights everywhere, dramatic glossy makeup, glitter spray for the hair, festive party playlist
Which of these themes are you leaning towards the most for that last hurrah?