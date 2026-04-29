Here's how to upcycle your tired cutlery into something you'll be using for years to come; take a look

The process is delightfully tactile. Start by sourcing flat-backed gemstones, think iridescent moonstones, deep amber glass, or even vibrant turquoise stones. By concentrating your stones at the very base or the mid-section of the handle, you ensure the piece remains comfortable to hold while catching the candlelight during a dinner party.

There is a particular kind of magic in transforming the mundane into the magnificent. We all have that drawer of reliable, albeit tired, stainless steel cutlery — the silent workhorses of a thousand Tuesday night dinners. But with a bit of creative alchemy, these functional tools can be elevated into statement pieces that turn every meal into a celebration. Upcycling your forks and spoons with gemstones isn't just a craft project; it’s an exercise in bringing ‘maximalist joy’ to the dinner table.

However, the most crucial element isn't the gems, it’s the bond. To ensure your new heirlooms don't lose their sparkle after a single rinse, you must use a professional-grade, waterproof adhesive.

Pro tip: Get a glue that stands the test of water. For a finish that stands up to heat and moisture, skip the standard superglue and opt for the E6000 Plus. Unlike the original, the ‘Plus’ version is solvent-free and specifically formulated to be dishwasher safe once fully cured (usually 24–72 hours). It remains flexible and crystal clear.

But remember, while these glues are ‘dishwasher safe,’ hand-washing your gem-crusted cutlery will always preserve the lustre of the stones and the integrity of the bond for years to come.